Free COVID-19 testing in St. Tammany Parish, June 15-19

A worker instructs people on how to collect their own nasopharyngeal swab samples to test for the coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site organized by the nonprofit organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) at Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy in Chicago on Monday, May 18, 2020. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – In Partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard, free COVID-19 testing will be available to St. Tammany Parish residents.

 To be tested, residents must be at least 18 years old and have a valid Louisiana ID.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

Those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. Walk up testing is not preferred due to safety concerns.

Each of the following testing sites will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 11 a.m.

  • Monday – 6/15/2020
    • Covington
      1st Baptist Church
      16333 LA-1085, Covington
  • Tuesday – 6/16/2020
    • Covington
      1st Baptist Church
      16333 LA-1085, Covington
  • Wednesday – 6/17/2020
    • Abita Springs
      Abita Springs Rec Center
      22517 LA-36, Abita Springs
  • Thursday – 6/18/2020
    • Abita Springs
      Abita Springs Rec Center
      22517 LA-36, Abita Springs
  • Friday – 6/19/2020
    • Covington
      STP Fairgrounds
      1301 N. Columbia St. Covington

