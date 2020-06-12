Free COVID-19 testing in St. Tammany Parish, June 15-19

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – In Partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard, free COVID-19 testing will be available to St. Tammany Parish residents.
To be tested, residents must be at least 18 years old and have a valid Louisiana ID.
The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
Those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. Walk up testing is not preferred due to safety concerns.
Each of the following testing sites will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Monday – 6/15/2020
1st Baptist Church
16333 LA-1085, Covington
- Tuesday – 6/16/2020
1st Baptist Church
16333 LA-1085, Covington
- Wednesday – 6/17/2020
Abita Springs Rec Center
22517 LA-36, Abita Springs
- Thursday – 6/18/2020
Abita Springs Rec Center
22517 LA-36, Abita Springs
- Friday – 6/19/2020
STP Fairgrounds
1301 N. Columbia St. Covington
