Free COVID-19 testing in Meraux on July 10 and 11

CHALMETTE, LA – Plaquemines Medical Center is partnering with the LA National Guard and LA Department of Health to provide free COVID-19 Mobile Testing.
Testing will take place on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11 in St. Bernard Parish.
Testing will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot in front of Tractor Supply, located at 2505 Archbishop Hannan Blvd., in Meraux.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Must be 18 years or older
- Must have a photo ID
- Testing will be drive-thru only, and you must remain in your vehicle
Expect results within two and four weeks after testing. Results will be given via phone call.