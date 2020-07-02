Free COVID-19 testing in Meraux on July 10 and 11

People get tested for COVID-19 at a drive through testing site hosted by the Puente Movement migrant justice organization Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Phoenix. Latinos are especially vulnerable to infection because they tend to live in tight quarters with multiple family members and have jobs that expose them to others. They also have a greater incidence of health conditions like diabetes that put them at higher risk for contracting COVID-19. (AP Photo/Matt York)

CHALMETTE, LA – Plaquemines Medical Center is partnering with the LA National Guard and LA Department of Health to provide free COVID-19 Mobile Testing.

Testing will take place on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11 in St. Bernard Parish.

Testing will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot in front of Tractor Supply, located at 2505 Archbishop Hannan Blvd., in Meraux.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must be 18 years or older

Must have a photo ID

Testing will be drive-thru only, and you must remain in your vehicle

Expect results within two and four weeks after testing. Results will be given via phone call.