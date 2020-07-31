Free COVID-19 testing continues at City of Love and St. Mary of the Angels in Orleans Parish

Ricardo Sojuel waits for a coronavirus swab as workers start to dismantle a mobile COVID-19 testing unit, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Lawrence, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

NEW ORLEANS – Free COVID-19 testing is available at two walk-up locations in Orleans Parish.

In addition to non-invasive nasal swab testing, wraparound services are also being provided, including health and safety kits, food boxes, housing information, employment information, and information on other social services.

Services offered are based on the need in each location.

UnitedHealth Group is working with urgency to serve the needs of vulnerable communities, especially minority communities in Orleans Parish, who are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Testing will be available Tuesdays through Saturdays in August at the following locations:

City of Love Church, 8601 Palmetto Street

Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No daily cap on tests.

Interpreters available

St. Mary of the Angels, 2225 Congress Street

Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No daily cap on tests

Interpreters available.