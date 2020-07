NEW ORLEANS – There are two locations having free COVID-19 Testing throughout July and August.

You may obtain a free test at the City of Love Church on Palmetto Street, on Tuesdays from 1pm-7pm and on Wednesdays from 9am-3pm.

You may obtain a free test at St. Mary of the Angels on Congress Street, on Tuesdays from 1pm-7pm, and on Friday and Saturdays from 9am-3pm.