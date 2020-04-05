France: 357 deaths in hospitals from the virus in a single day but signs that spread is slowing

A medical staff closes his eyes as patients from Paris and infected with the Covid-19 virus are admitted at the emergency service of an hospital Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Rennes, western France. France is moving hundreds of critically ill COVID-19 patients around the country on specially fitted high-speed trains. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

PARIS — France reported 357 deaths in hospitals from the virus in a single day Sunday but showed signs that its spread is slowing after 20 days of national confinement.

The country remains among the hardest hit in the world, with 8,078 confirmed deaths since the virus arrived in January. More than a quarter of those who died were in nursing homes, according to figures from the national health service Sunday night.

France’s intensive care units continue to fill up fast, with 390 new arrivals since Saturday for a total of 6,978 people in critical care beds. But the daily growth has been slowing, and 250 people left intensive care in the same one-day period. Most of those in intensive care are older, but 106 are under 30 years old.

While still high, the number of new deaths in hospitals dropped Sunday for the second day straight and was the lowest since March 29.

France continued Sunday to transport critically ill patients out of saturated regions to those with more hospital space and has brought in hundreds of medical personnel to help in the overwhelmed Paris region.