Four weeks of COVID-19 testing in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH – In partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard, COVID-19 testing will be available to Tangipahoa Parish residents.

To be tested, residents must be at least 18 years old and have a valid Louisiana ID. The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

Those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. Walk up testing is not preferred due to safety concerns.

From May 26 until June 19, testing will take place at various locations throughout the parish. See the full location list below.