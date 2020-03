Ford pushes for factory restart, union not so sure

In this Nov. 11, 2014 photo, Ron Hudgins welds a 2015 Ford F-150 cab at the Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Mich. General Motors, Ford, jet engine maker Rolls-Royce and other companies are talking to their governments about repurposing idled factories to produce vital goods to fight the coronavirus such as ventilators and surgical masks. On Friday, March 20, 2020 President Donald Trump invoked the Korean War-era Defense Production Act, allowing the government to marshal the private sector to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Although it allows the government to steer factories to overcome shortages, makers of heavy goods such as cars and trucks can’t just flip a switch and produce something else. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Ford wants to reopen five North American assembly plants in April that were closed due to the threat of coronavirus.

The three Detroit automakers suspended production at North American factories a week ago under pressure from the United Auto Workers union, which had concerns about members working closely at work stations and possibly spreading the virus.

Union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said Thursday that the UAW is reviewing Ford’s announcement “with great concern and caution.”

The company says it’s aiming to reopen its factory in Hermosillo, Mexico, on April 6, followed by its Dearborn, Michigan, truck plant, Kentucky truck plant in Louisville, the Ohio Assembly Plant near Cleveland, and the Transit van line at the Kansas City plant on April 14.

The company also wants to reopen parts-making plants to feed the assembly factories on the same day.

FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Ford logo on the grill of a 2018 Ford Explorer on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show. Ford says it wants to reopen five North American assembly plants in April that were closed due to the threat of coronavirus. The three Detroit automakers suspended production at North American factories March 19, 2020, under pressure from the United Auto Workers union, which had concerns about members working closely at work stations and possibly spreading the virus. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Ford says in a prepared statement that it will introduce additional safety measures to protect workers, but said it would give details later.

The Ford decision comes as the number of people infected by the virus spikes in Michigan. On Wednesday the state reported at least 2,294 infections and that the number of deaths nearly doubled from 24 to 43.

Two Detroit-area hospital systems said they are caring for more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients at 13 hospitals. At Beaumont Health and Henry Ford Health System, operating rooms were being converted into intensive care units and clinics had been turned into rooms for patients needing other medical care.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is hoping the United States will be reopened by Easter as he weighs how to relax nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job during the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Betty Chu, of Henry Ford, predicted an “upcoming surge” in patients in Michigan, and Beaumont chief executive John Fox called on the state to invoke its power to balance care across eight regions in the state.

The Ford factories, which largely make highly profitable pickup trucks, commercial vans and big SUVs, are key to Ford’s financial health. The Ford F-150 pickup made at the Dearborn Truck plant is the top-selling vehicle in America that’s responsible for much of the company’s profit.

Ford’s planned reopening date in the U.S. is just after a stay-at-home order from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expires at 11:59 p.m. April 13.

U.S. automakers book revenue when vehicles are shipped to dealers, so without production, the revenue stream is largely cut off.

The factories were to be closed until March 30, but earlier this week Ford extended that date indefinitely. General Motors said Thursday that it doesn’t have a firm date to reopen its North American factories. Fiat Chrysler said it had no announcement yet. Combined, the Detroit automakers have about 150,000 unionized factory workers.

Ford has about 56,000 workers represented by the UAW, and some members have been fearful of catching the virus and taking it home to their families. Two union workers from Fiat Chrysler plants in the Detroit area and Kokomo, Indiana, have died this week from complications due to the virus, but it’s not clear whether they got it at the factories or elsewhere.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

The effort to reopen the plants comes as Amazon and other large warehouses continue operations, although some of the goods they’re distributing are considered essential.

Also on Thursday, Honda said it too was pushing to re-open its U.S. and Canadian factories, starting April 7. The Japanese automaker closed its factories Monday and had planned to start making vehicles again on March 31.