Food distribution, school supply, and COVID-19 testing this week

METAIRIE – Free food will be available for those in need this morning. The distribution is hosted by Second Harvest Food Bank and the Household of Faith Family Worship Church.

It starts at 9 a.m., but organizers say the line starts to form around 7 a.m. The Childcare Coalition will also be there giving out backpacks to kids.

The distribution site is located at 2074 Paxton Street in Harvey.

Free walk-up COVID-19 testing will also be available all week in Harvey. Anyone older than 2-years-old can get tested by bringing a form of identification.

Testing runs from 8 a.m. to 11a.m. at two locations. One site is at the Harvey Community Center on Estalote Street. The other is at the Woodmere Community Center on Post Drive.