Florida to set up more checkpoints to quarantine travelers

FLORIDA CITY, FLORIDA – MARCH 27: Monroe County Sheriff deputy Jamie Miller mans a checkpoint on U.S. 1 leading into the Florida Keys on March 27, 2020 in Florida City, Florida. Monroe County administrators made the decision to prohibit tourists and only allow property owners and people who show they legitimately work in the Keys to pass through the roadblocks in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida is working to set up more highway checkpoints to deter travelers from New York from arriving in the state.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday the screening of travelers on Interstate 95 will be similar to the measure adopted Friday on Interstate 10 to discourage travel from Louisiana.

The checkpoints are to require travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Republican Gov. DeSantis said President Donald Trump also talked to him about a quarantine for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut amid concerns that their residents have infected people in other regions, such as Florida.