Fletcher Technical Community College moves commencement to August

SCHRIEVER, LA – Originally scheduled for May, Fletcher Technical Community College will hold its 2020 commencement ceremony on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 6 p.m.

The ceremony will be held at the Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux.

“Fletcher Technical Community College recognizes the importance of celebrating the milestone that is commencement,” commented Fletcher Chancellor, Dr. Kristine Strickland.

“We are committed to ensuring that our students, their family and friends have an opportunity to celebrate this momentous occasion. We know that brighter days are ahead and we look forward to joining our community in recognizing these graduates.”