First COVID-19 death reported in St. Tammany Parish

COVINGTON – St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper announced the first death related to COVID-19 in the parish this afternoon.

“We learned today we have lost our first St. Tammany resident to the coronavirus,” Cooper said. “On behalf of all St. Tammany, I want to express our deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased.”

As of noon today, there had been a total of 52 coronavirus cases reported in St. Tammany. That puts St. Tammany just behind East Baton Rouge Parish’s 58 cases, the 293 cases in Jefferson Parish, and the 675 cases in Orleans Parish.

“I also want to take this time to thank our health care workers and first responders for treating patients with care and compassion,” Mike Cooper said. “I am again urging residents to stay home as we continue to work together as a community to slow the spread of this virus.”

Across the parish, the Tammany Trace remains open, but bathroom complexes in Mandeville and Slidell will both close tomorrow, according to parish officials.

Curbside recycling has also been suspended for all of St. Tammany. The Kids Konnection Playground, Camp Salmen Nature Park, Northshore Beach, and the St. Tammany Fishing Pier have all also been closed to the public.