Finn McCool’s cancels St. Patrick’s Day block party

NEW ORLEANS – Mid-City mainstay Finn McCool’s Irish Pub has canceled its annual St. Patrick’s Day block party.

The cancellation comes as more and more events in the greater New Orleans area are canceled or postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Amid recent city-wide cancellations and rising concerns over COVID-19, with heavy hearts we are unfortunately having to cancel our annual block party along with our scheduled entertainment for St. Patrick’s Day,” a statement posted to the pub’s official Facebook account reads. “Our only concern at this point is our staff and customers’ well-being and health.”

Finn McCool’s will remain open on St. Patrick’s Day without the block party, which usually includes a parade and many other games and activities. Customers who are feeling sick are asked to stay home.

“We are deeply saddened by these unprecedented circumstances, we love celebrating with you every year, but don’t worry, next year is our 20th and it’s bound to be even better!” the post reads.