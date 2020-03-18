Fifth COVID-19 related death reported in Louisiana, another Lambeth House resident

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Department of Health is reporting a fifth death related to COVID-19.

The Orleans Parish resident was a 98-year-old individual who lived at Lambeth House.

This makes three Lambeth House residents who have died as a result of the virus.

While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

The LDH COVID-19 dashboard currently shows:

12 positive cases among individuals ages 18-29

32 positives cases among individuals ages 30-39

56 positive cases among individuals ages 40-49

50 positive cases among individuals ages 50-59

44 positive cases among individuals ages 60-69

46 positive cases among individuals ages 70+

For updates on positive cases and deaths, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 webpage.

Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy.

These precautions include:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently

Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm

Avoiding touching your face

Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

Avoiding close contact with others

And staying home if you are sick