Field hospital set up at Milan fairgrounds

The word "Thank you" is seen on a wall during a tour for the media of the newly built Ospedalefieramilano, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 331, 2020. Italian officials have unveiled a 200-bed intensive care field hospital at the Milan fairgrounds to help relieve the pressure on northern Italy's overwhelmed health care system from the coronavirus pandemic.

MILAN — Italy constructed a 200-bed intensive care field hospital at the Milan fairgrounds to help relieve the pressure on northern Italy’s overwhelmed health care system.

The hospital, an outpost of Milan’s Polyclinic hospital, was constructed in 10 days by 500 workers with the help of 21 million euros (23 million U.S.) in donations, nearly half of which came from Lombardy native and former Premier Silvio Berlusconi.

Officials says it’s a specialized wing, with a pharmacy, radiology wards and other specialized pavilions. They say it could be replicated in central and southern Italy.

Late Monday, Lombardy accounted for 1,330 of Italy’s 3,981 ICU patients.