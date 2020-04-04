Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Fiancee of British Prime Minister “on the mend” after COVID-19 symptoms

FILE – In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Johnson’s office said Friday March 27, 2020 that he was tested after showing mild symptoms, Downing St. says Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country’s response to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

LONDON — Carrie Symonds, fiancee of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, says she is “on the mend” after a week suffering from symptoms of COVID-19.

Symonds, 32, tweeted: “I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus,” though she had not been tested.

Symonds, who is pregnant, is not currently staying with Johnson at the prime minister’s Downing St. residence.

She said in a tweet that “being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying” but she was reassured by the latest medical guidance.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says babies are unlikely to be exposed to COVID-19 during pregnancy and there is also no data at the moment suggesting an increased risk of miscarriage for pregnant women.

Johnson tested positive for the virus on March 26 and remains quarantined in Downing St. He said Friday he is feeling better but still has a fever.

