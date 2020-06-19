FEMA awards Louisiana $225 M in COVID-19 response funding

Medical staff work in the negative-pressure isolation ward in Jinyintan Hospital, designated for critical COVID-19 patients, in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. China on Thursday reported 254 new deaths and a spike in virus cases of 15,152, after the hardest-hit province of Hubei applied a new classification system that broadens the scope of diagnoses for the outbreak, which has spread to more than 20 countries. (Chinatopix Via AP)

WASHINGTON – On Thursday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding $225 million in funding to assist in Louisiana’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Louisiana was among the hardest-hit states from Covid-19. This funding is badly needed and welcomed,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Congress did whatever it could to help families and small businesses through this crisis. Our work continues so that America can fully recover and be stronger than ever before.”

The funds will be sent to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) for public assistance.

GOHSEP bought supplies, equipment and campers to isolate and quarantine high-risk COVID-19 patients at three state parks (Bayou Segnette, Bayou Chicot and Lake Bisteneau).

These funds pay for services required to operate the facility safely. Those services include sump truck services, waste disposal, daily cleaning, laundry and linen services, bio-cleaning between patients and food service.