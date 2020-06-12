Feeding people and pets in the Lower Ninth Ward during the pandemic

NEW ORLEANS — The New Philippians Missionary Baptist Church on North Claiborne Avenue teamed up with the Louisiana SPCA Friday morning to provide meals for people and their pets.

For nearly three months, the church has been providing the drive-up meals for people, more than 100,000 of them so far according to its pastor.

This morning the LASPCA brought hundreds of bags of dog food for both small and large breeds as well as canned cat food to help make sure that recipients’ pets also have food during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shelter workers say they already operate a pet food bank out of their office in Algiers, but during the pandemic they’re taking the food on the road to help pet owners.

“It’s wonderful,” pet owner Andreas Lizanno told WGNO as he picked up food for himself and his dog. “I’m glad people think about us out here,” he added as he got in his car to head home.