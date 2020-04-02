Feds promise hospital beds in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The federal government is promising 500 beds for the overflow hospital at the Morial Convention Center.

Congress is making it easier for patients to file Medicare and Medicaid claims for procedures that neither usually covers, but there’s still a great need for ventilators and staff.

“Some of these outpatient hospitals will have ventilators or anesthesia machines, which can function as a ventilator,” Sen. John Kennedy said. “We can build more icu beds but staffing them is a challenge.”

Governor Edwards has ordered a temporary change in medical licensing rules to allow out of state doctors and nurses to get here.