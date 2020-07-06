Federal government setting up new Louisiana virus test sites

Cindy Morris, left, and Swarnamala Ratnayaka prepare RNA for testing for the new coronavirus at the molecular pathology lab at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The test is identical to the PCR test being used by the Centers for Disease Control to ease the testing crisis and stop the spread of COVID-19, which has hit the New Orleans area especially hard. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The federal government is setting up four new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Louisiana’s capital city amid a sharp uptick in confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease.

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says the sites will open Tuesday and operate seven days a week.

The goal is to test as many as 5,000 people a day. The federally-supported test locations will use a self-administered nasal swab and will remain up and running through July 18.

Broome enacted a mask requirement last week for anyone entering a business around the city. The region has seen sizable increases in virus cases and hospitalizations.