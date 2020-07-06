Federal government setting up new Louisiana virus test sites

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The federal government is setting up four new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Louisiana’s capital city amid a sharp uptick in confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease.
Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says the sites will open Tuesday and operate seven days a week.
The goal is to test as many as 5,000 people a day. The federally-supported test locations will use a self-administered nasal swab and will remain up and running through July 18.
Broome enacted a mask requirement last week for anyone entering a business around the city. The region has seen sizable increases in virus cases and hospitalizations.