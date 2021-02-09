February 9 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 1,321 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 9,100 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 1,321 new cases overnight.

An additional 20 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 9,162.

The total number of cases statewide is now 414,354.

There are currently 1,122 infected people hospitalized, and 151 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 363,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Feb. 1).