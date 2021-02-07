February 7 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana surpasses 9,100 deaths

NEW ORLEANS — More than 9,100 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 2,003 new cases overnight.

An additional 43 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 9,119.

There have been 43 deaths reported to the state since yesterday. The current total death count is 9,119. https://t.co/HPzU8KU2xD — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) February 7, 2021

The total number of cases statewide is now 411,812.

There are currently 1,166 infected people hospitalized, and 143 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 363,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Feb. 1).