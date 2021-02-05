February 5 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 863 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 9,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 863 new cases overnight.

An additional 32 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 9,076.

The total number of cases statewide is now 409,861.

Today, I announced that Louisiana will begin vaccinating people between the ages of 65 and 69 against COVID-19 on Monday, February 8, expanding eligibility to more than 275,000 additional Louisianans. https://t.co/AsEsQxDkLn #lagov pic.twitter.com/BqENaL8XZe — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) February 4, 2021

There are currently 1,275 infected people hospitalized, and 167 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 363,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Feb. 1).