February 4 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 2,700 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 9,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 2,758 new cases overnight.

An additional 38 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 9,044.

Yesterday, Louisiana surpassed 9,000 deaths from COVID. The 9,006 deaths from COVID is higher than the population of Carencro. You may be done with COVID, but COVID isn't done with us. Practice good hand hygiene, social distance, wear a mask and get tested. pic.twitter.com/gnMJTBPI1V — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) February 4, 2021

The total number of cases statewide is now 408,995.

There are currently 1,295 infected people hospitalized, and 162 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 363,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Feb. 1).