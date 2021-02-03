February 3 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana surpasses 9,000 deaths statewide

NEW ORLEANS — More than 9,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 2,046 new cases overnight.

An additional 53 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 9.006.

Today, I am challenging my fellow Louisianans to download the COVID Defense app, an anonymous tool that notifies you of potential COVID-19 exposures. Protect yourself and protect your community. Are you up for the challenge? https://t.co/AYmQ3I8e1p #lagov pic.twitter.com/IGabpskjNS — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) February 3, 2021

The total number of cases statewide is now 406,235.

There are currently 1,386 infected people hospitalized, and 180 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 363,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Feb. 1).