February 26 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports nearly 900 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 9,500 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 898 new cases overnight.

An additional 26 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 9,587.

The total number of cases statewide is now 428,592, and the number of vaccinations administered is more approximately 600,000.

There are currently 651 infected people hospitalized, and 95 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 408,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Feb. 22).