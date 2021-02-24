Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

February 24 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana surpasses 9,500 deaths statewide

NEW ORLEANS — More than 9,500 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 879new cases overnight.

An additional 25 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 9,528.

The total number of cases statewide is now 426,925.

There are currently 687 infected people hospitalized, and 102 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 408,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Feb. 22).

