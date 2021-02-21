February 21 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 1,900 new cases overnight

File image of the coronavirus.

NEW ORLEANS — More than 9,400 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 1,909 new cases overnight.

An additional 26 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 9,466.

The total number of cases statewide is now 424,176.

There are currently 756 infected people hospitalized, and 120 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 396,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Feb. 15).