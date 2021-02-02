February 2 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 2,580 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 8,900 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 2,580 new cases overnight.

An additional 41 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 8,953.

The total number of cases statewide is now 404,194.

There are currently 1,440 infected people hospitalized, and 189 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 344,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Jan. 25).