Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

February 12 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 1,100 new cases overnight

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS — More than 9,200 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 1,156 new cases overnight.

An additional 37 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 9,276. There is no word on if this number was affected by the server issue.

The total number of cases statewide is now 418,585.

There are currently 1,001 infected people hospitalized, and 151 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 380,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Feb. 8).

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see what’s happening in your neighborhood

This coronavirus dashboard addresses the City of New Orleans specifically

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News