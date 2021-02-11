February 11 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 2,700 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 9,200 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 2,739 new cases overnight.

An additional 27 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 9,239. There is no word on if this number was affected by the server issue.

The total number of cases statewide is now 417,415.

There are currently 1,052 infected people hospitalized, and 151 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 380,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Feb. 8).