February 1 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 899 confirmed new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 8,900 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 899 new cases overnight.

An additional 53 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 8,912.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports 966 #COVID19 cases reported to the state since January 31, 2021. The total number of cases reported to the state is 401,591.



Of these cases, 899 are confirmed cases and 67 are probable cases.

The total number of cases statewide is now 401,591.

There are currently 1,403 infected people hospitalized, and 187 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 344,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Jan. 25).