February 1 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 899 confirmed new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 8,900 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.
The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 899 new cases overnight.
An additional 53 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 8,912.
The total number of cases statewide is now 401,591.
There are currently 1,403 infected people hospitalized, and 187 of those patients are on ventilators.
LDH estimates at least 344,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of Jan. 25).