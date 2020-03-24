FBI warns of online child predators during coronavirus crisis

The FBI is warning that students learning from home during the coronavirus crisis could find danger instead of school work online.

FBI agents say kids will often stray into the wrong websites or social apps, where they are approached by predators.

Agents say child predators will casually make contact with a child online, gain their trust, then introduce sexual conversations.

The FBI says you should discuss internet safety with your kids, monitor their screen time, and call the police if you see any suspicious activity.

