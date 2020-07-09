Experts help you do it yourself at expanded COVID-19 testing sites

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Expanded COVID-19 testing is in full swing in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Andy Barker wanted to take a test before visiting his 83-year-old father.

“See what my results are before I maybe infect him,” said Barker.

The tests are usually performed by a medical professional, but the tests at the Geaux Get Tested locations are do it yourself.

Barker explained, “I’ve heard that in order to get a really good test, you’ve got to get way up in there.”

“It’s not painful. It shouldn’t be scary,” said Lt. Col. Dorrie Staal with the Louisiana Air National Guard.

Staal is one of the many people on site to help walk you through the testing process.

Staal added, “We tell them to insert until they meet a slight resistance. So at the point where it feels uncomfortable at the slightest, the person will stop and then they’ll begin to turn the q-tip in a circular motion.”

Staal said there’s no starting over and you only need to use one test. She helped Barker with his.

These sites are testing anyone as young as five-years-old. A parent would help with the test.

Barker will now wait for his results.

“After she explained it, I tried to do my best and hopefully I got a good sample,” said Barker.

Test results take from three to five days.

Click here for a list of testing sites and how to register to take a test.