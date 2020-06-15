ER reopening after 5 years under Louisiana COVID-19 contract

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A hospital emergency room is reopening after five years, as part of Louisiana’s coronavirus pandemic surge program.

Baton Rouge General Hospital says its 33-bed ER will be open for all sorts of emergencies, starting Monday.

The hospital says in a news release that the emergency department is under a contract with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Earlier, the contract opened wards for acute care of patients with COVID-19. The hospital had never closed entirely, but concentrated on such areas as cancer care, rehabilitation, behavioral health, outpatient surgery and family medicine.