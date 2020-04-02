Effective immediately, nightly curfew in Plaquemines Parish

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA – In coordination with the Plaquemines Parish Government, Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich, Jr. and Plaquemines Parish President Kirk Lepine announces a daily parish-wide curfew will go into effect as of today, April 2, from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Offices (PPSO) urges all residents to abide by the curfew with the exception of law enforcement personnel, emergency personnel and individuals traveling to and from work or to and from any medical facility.

PPSO will be enforcing this curfew and ask for the cooperation of all residents in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Although we’ve had a great response and participation adhering to the governor’s stay at home order, we are still seeing a significant rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Plaquemines Parish in the past few days,” said Sheriff Turlich. “With mostly all essential businesses in the parish closed by 10 p.m., this curfew will allow us to provide the necessary security to all the residents that are abiding by the shelter in place order.”

During the hours the curfew is not in effect, we strongly recommend all residents continue to practice all safety precautions including the 6 – 10 foot social distancing standard, constant hand washing and not gathering in groups of ten or more. In accordance with the governor’s stay at home order, please do not leave your property except when it’s necessary.

“Social distancing and washing your hands are the two best practices and precautions to prevent the transmission of COVID-19,” said Parish President Kirk Lepine. “In partnership with PPSO, this curfew will help their officers assure that the governor’s stay at home order is being followed for the health and well-being of all of our residents.”

This curfew will remain in effect until further notice and enforced under the Governor’s Emergency Proclamation and Parish President’s State of Emergency Declaration in response to COVID-19.