Edwards wins Trump praise, irritation from GOP lawmakers

US President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Louisiana Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 29, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — President Donald Trump praised Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ response to the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

The Democratic governor met with Trump at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 disease.

Back home, Republican state lawmakers are bristling at Edwards’ decision to extend Louisiana’s stay-at-home order through May 15. They’re considering the extraordinary step of trying to override Edwards’ emergency decision-making about the virus.

Some GOP legislators — primarily in the House — are trying to rally support for a rare legal maneuver that would allow them to overturn possibly some or all of the governor’s disaster orders and proclamations.