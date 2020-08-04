Edwards to keep Louisiana coronavirus restrictions in place

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce that he’ll continue Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate and the business restrictions he enacted to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The rules were set to expire Friday, but the Democratic governor cautioned Louisiana residents he planned to extend them. Edwards will explain the length of that extension in a Tuesday briefing.

At least three lawsuits are trying to get some of the rules thrown out as overstepping Edwards’ authority.

The governor’s decision comes as Edwards joined the leaders of Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio and Virginia in announcing an interstate compact to buy 3 million rapid-use coronavirus tests.