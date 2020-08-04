Edwards to keep Louisiana coronavirus restrictions in place

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce that he’ll continue Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate and the business restrictions he enacted to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
The rules were set to expire Friday, but the Democratic governor cautioned Louisiana residents he planned to extend them. Edwards will explain the length of that extension in a Tuesday briefing.
At least three lawsuits are trying to get some of the rules thrown out as overstepping Edwards’ authority.
The governor’s decision comes as Edwards joined the leaders of Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio and Virginia in announcing an interstate compact to buy 3 million rapid-use coronavirus tests.