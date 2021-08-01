Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

Live at 2:30: Gov. Edwards discusses reinstatement of mask mandate

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-10, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will give an update Monday on the state’s ongoing COVID-19 surge and if mask mandates will be reinstated.

The news conference is scheduled for Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana is the leading nation in the number of new COVID cases per capita and remains one of the bottom 5 states in administering vaccinations.

Edwards and Louisiana’s health officer say vaccinations and masks are both needed to slow what one Louisiana hospital official calls an “accelerating” rate of new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. COVID-19 hospitalizations are on pace to set a record in the state next week.

Edwards said he’s been asked by health officials around the state to impose a mandate. Warner Thomas, CEO of Ochsner Health system, told reporters Friday afternoon that he was one of them. “We see this accelerating, not getting better,” Warner said,

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News