Edwards stresses precautions, worries about virus spikes

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards makes remarks and answers questions during a news conference about the state’s COVID-19 situation, the effects of tropical storm Cristobal, special session legislative action and recent protests in Louisiana after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, and movement toward police reforms Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says he’s worried too many people are ignoring public health officials’ continued calls for precautions when visiting restaurants, grocery stores and group gatherings as more Louisiana businesses reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic governor Wednesday intensified his pleas for people to wear face coverings and stay distanced when they leave their homes and interact with others outside of their households.

He says too many people have interpreted his loosening of restrictions on businesses to mean that the virus outbreak is over.

The state health department says 2,855 people in Louisiana have died from the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.