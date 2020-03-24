Edwards says we have more control over COVID-19 than over natural disasters

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards compares the coronavirus outbreak to previous hardships faced by Louisiana residents in a somewhat surprising way.



Edwards made the comments during a town hall meeting last night. He says people often feel helpless during floods, like in 2016, but they should feel more empowered dealing with COVID-19.



“When we were watching the rain there was nothing we could do to stop it,” Edwards said. “The difference is we can slow the spread. Flatten the curve so it doesn’t get too high and overwhelm our capacity to deliver health care.”



Edwards also says that the state will try to ease the burden on hospitals by finding places to care for patients who are well enough to leave the ICU but not well enough to go home.

