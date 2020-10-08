Edwards keeps current Louisiana virus restrictions in place

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is keeping Louisiana’s current coronavirus restrictions on businesses and activities in place for another month.
Those rules have provoked the ire of Republican lawmakers who have convened a monthlong special session hoping to undo many or all of them.
The Democratic governor announced Thursday he’s renewing the terms of his pandemic emergency order with few changes and maintaining the statewide mask mandate through Nov. 6.
The restrictions had been set to expire Friday if Edwards didn’t act. The rules were enacted in September and were loosened from previous orders.