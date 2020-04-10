Edwards: K-12 schools likely to stay closed for school year

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says he’s likely to keep Louisiana’s K-12 public schools shuttered for the rest of the school year because of the coronavirus.

Edwards’ school closure order remains in place through the end of April. Louisiana’s top education board, school superintendents and school boards have sent requests to the Democratic governor.

They’ve asked him to extend the closures through the end of the school year, which runs until the final weeks of May. Edwards says “there’s a really good chance” he’ll grant their request.

The coronavirus Thursday claimed a state lawmaker among its victims, Republican Rep. Reggie Bagala of Lafourche Parish.