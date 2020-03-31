Edwards extends ‘stay at home’ order, says New Orleans will run out of ventilators this weekend

NEW ORLEANS – Governor Edwards has extended the statewide “stay at home” order until April 30 and reiterated his assertion that hospitals in New Orleans will soon run out of vital equipment.



Edwards says he’s relieved that President Trump has extended the voluntary national order to stay at home.



“This is obviously very helpful because it sends a clear message to states like ours, that we are nowhere near over the hump,” Edwards said. “That we still have an awful lot of work to do to flatten the curve. It creates a realistic expectation in the public about the time horizon that we are on.”



Edwards says unless we stop the spread of the virus dramatically in Louisiana, New Orleans will run out of ventilators on Sunday and hospital beds by Monday.



He said he is still asking the president to open the strategic national stockpile to give us what we need.

