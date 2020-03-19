Edwards activates La. National Guard, stresses social distancing

BATON ROUGE – In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Governor John Bel Edwards has activated more than 150 members of the Louisiana National Guard.



They will help with medical support, shelter security, and traffic control at drive-through testing sites across the state.



The National Guard says it is taking steps to protect soldiers from the virus.



Non-mission travel will be limited, and CDC recommended hygiene will be strictly enforced.



Edwards made what he calls his most urgent plea to people in Louisiana to follow rules for social distancing.



During a news conference yesterday Edwards warned the next two-weeks are the most crucial to stop the virus from spreading.

