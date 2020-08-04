Educators rally, calling for the safe reopening of schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Step Up Louisiana and EBR Parish Association of Educators held a rally demanding safe reopening of schools.

The first day of school is upon us and some parents say, they are dreading the day their kids walk back into their classrooms.



“For the most part, it will just not work the children are prone to interact with each other and apart of their interaction is being children” said parent Gisele Haralson.



Organizer, Maria Harmon released a list of demands saying the students’ safety are most important.



“We need to stay on par with what science and data is saying. Right now, we’re worse than where we were when we shut down schools back in March” said Harmon.



Stephen Poss a teacher at Istrouma High School said, he’s worried about his students and their families.

“These students live with people who are at high risk, super high risk and it just wouldn’t make sense to bring them in too early” said Poss.

As of now, East Baton Rouge will start with virtual learning until after Labor day. Parents said, regardless of when students go back to school, kids will be kids.

“These are kids, they’re not adults and so they don’t understand the full capacity of what it is that we are facing. The danger of this virus” said Haralson.