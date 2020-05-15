Eat-in eateries return as Louisiana eases restrictions

FILE – In this March 19, 2020 file photo, people are seen on Bourbon Street, which is normally bustling with tourists and revelers, in the French Quarter of New Orleans, after a mandatory shutdown of bars and restaurants due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Where political divides marred early recovery efforts after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Louisiana is showing rare political unity in the fight against the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The easing of coronavirus-related restrictions on commerce and public gatherings in Louisiana is getting underway.

Drops in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and other positive trends led to the change announced this week by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Inside dining at restaurants, with strict limits on capacity, is allowed in most of the state Friday. Fitness centers and hair and nail salons also are being allowed to open Friday in most of Louisiana.

In New Orleans, a similar easing of restrictions begins on Saturday.