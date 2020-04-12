Easter Sunday COVID-19 update: Over 500 new cases, 34 deaths overnight

BATON ROUGE – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose by more than 500 overnight, and 34 more people have died from the virus.

The Louisiana Department of Health updated the statewide numbers at noon today, bringing the total of cases to 20,595, and the number of deaths to 840. That’s up from 20,014 cases and 803 deaths 24 hours before.

Orleans remains the hardest hit parish, with 5.600 cases and 235 deaths. Jefferson Parish reached 4,900 cases and 173 deaths as of today’s count.

Over 98,000 commercial coronavirus tests have been completed, while the LDH has completed 5,519 tests.

Just over 2,000 people infected with coronavirus are hospitalized statewide, with 458 of those patients currently on ventilators.

The statewide numbers will be updated tomorrow at noon.