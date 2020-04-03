Easter Bunny to be outside of Lakeside Mall Saturday and Sunday

The Lakeside Easter Bunny will be outside of The Cheesecake Factory on Saturday, April 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to wave to kids as they drive by in their cars.

All families must stay in their vehicles as they drive by.

See the Lakeside Easter Bunny’s schedule below:

Fleming’s on Sunday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

P.F. Chang’s on Monday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Pokeworks on Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Also, make a to-go purchase from any of the participating restaurants and receive Easter candy in your to-go bag. The candy was donated by Lakeside Mall after the Easter egg hunt had to be cancelled.