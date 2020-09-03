Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he, family all caught COVID-19 and have recovered

FILE – In this April 11, 2018, file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers at the premiere of the “Rampage,” in London. Johnson will host and Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson will perform on a globally broadcast concert calling on world leaders to make coronavirus tests and treatment available and equitable for all. The advocacy organization Global Citizen and the European Commission announced Monday, June 22, 2020 that Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert will air on June 27. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

(KRON) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced Wednesday that he, his wife Lauren and two daughters, ages 2 and 4 years old, tested positive for COVID-19.

He referred to it as “one of the most challenging and difficult things” they’ve been through as a family.

The Rock said he’s been through lots of tough things like getting beat up or being broke, but his experience with COVID-19 doesn’t compare.

He said his daughters had a sore throat and cough, but otherwise no serious symptoms. He also added the family contracted the virus through family friends.

After two to three weeks, The Rock says they are now all healthy and no longer contagious.

“We as a family are good. We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side,” he said. “We are no longer contagious.”

He added that he wants everyone to remember to wear a mask, and make sure everyone gets tested if you’re going to see anyone else.