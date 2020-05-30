Due to massive response for 10K mask giveaway, City Council VP Helena Moreno announces plans for another

NEW ORLEANS – City Council Vice President Helena Moreno and a team of 100 volunteers handed out 10,000 masks at locations all around the city today. The demand was so high that in several locations, people began lining up two hours early. Unfortunately, due to the large number of people seeking masks, some locations ran out within the first hour.

For this reason, Councilmember Moreno is now planning another large giveaway in early June.

“I’m incredibly pleased to see so many people eager to get masks for themselves and their loved ones. If we’re going to require people to wear masks and ask people to take precautions, we must continue to make masks accessible to everyone. After what I saw today, the need and demand is there. So I am now working with my team to plan another large giveaway very soon,” said Councilmember Moreno.

The cotton, washable masks were provided through a donation from Hanes.